Fire Razes Trademore Estate Market In Abuja

In the early hours of Monday, a fire ravaged the sole market in Trademore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, leaving residents and traders grappling with heavy losses.

The blaze reportedly began around 3:30 am shortly after power restoration by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, eyewitnesses suspect electrical faults.

Joe, a resident, recounted the chaos. “I was alerted around 4 am, and by then, the fire had already spread.

“We suspect it might be an electrical fault,” he said.

Emergency response was delayed, with residents struggling to control the flames.

Firefighters from Dunamis Church, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Sauka Station eventually arrived around 5 am.

Two hours after the fire began, the responders managed to contain and extinguish the inferno, preventing further destruction.

At the time of reporting, the value of goods lost and the extent of the damage remain unknown.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

This fire comes months after Trademore Estate, located along the Lugbe-Airport Expressway, was submerged by floods in June.

Videos circulating on social media on Monday revealed the estate’s vulnerability, with some alleging past flooding incidents swept away residents.

Traders and residents now face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives amidst the ruins.

As investigations continue, calls for improved emergency response and infrastructure in the estate have grown louder.

