Fire Razes Sokoto Motorcycle Market

Fire yesterday razed properties worth billions of naira in the popular motorcycle section of the Sokoto Central Market. An eyewitness said the fire, which started from a huge dump site close to the motorcycle section, commenced in the wee hours of the morning.

Some traders who spoke with New Telegraph at the scene of the incident blamed the management of the market for neglect and failure to discharge their responsibility of evacuating the refuse dump in the last three years inside the market. Chairman of Motorcycles Marketers Association, Shehu Muhammad, said they could not quantify the number of motorcycles destroyed by the fire because it was still raging. “We cannot quantify the number of motorcycles burnt down by the fire now because the fire is still raging.