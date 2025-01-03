Fire Razes Shops In Ibadan, Destroys Property Worth Millions Of Naira

Share

An early morning fire on Friday, January 3, razed some shops in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, destroying property worth millions of naira.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at the Tollgate area along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and affected four shops, destroying property and goods worth millions of naira. No life was however lost in the incident.

Confirming the sad new year incident, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka said the incident was reported to the agency around 5.50 am, adding that the fire was traced to a naked fire unattended by the woman cooking in one of the four shops affected by the fire.

He said, “The fire incident was reported to our agency at exactly 05:50hrs of Friday 3rd January, 2025. The four shops were destroyed by fire and multiple shops were saved from being affected by the fire.

“Properties worth millions of naira were affected by the fire, and shops together with materials worth billions of naira were protected against the devastating fire.

“No life was lost. The fire was traced to be a naked fire unattended to by the woman cooking in one of the four shops affected by the fire”, the Fireman said.

