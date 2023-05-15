New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Fire Razes Shops At Ibadan Market

An early morning in- ferno yesterday razed some shops in the popular Agbeni Market, in Ibadan. According to the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 04:37hrs when a security man Sunday Ogundele alerted them at NW2/23 Amunigun Market Ogunpa, Ibadan.

The Director of Operations of the agency Adeleke Ismail said fire- fighters were quickly deployed to the burning market. He said: Five out of multiple rows of shops were severely damaged by fire. “No life was lost, but property worth millions of naira were lost.”

Officers from the Iyaganku Police Station led by Inspector John immediately moved to the scene. The General Manager of the fire service, Rev Canon Yemi Akinyinka, said: “We received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Mr Sunday Ogundele a security in Agbeni Market.

