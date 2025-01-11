New Telegraph

Fire Razes Shanties In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that a fire burned some shanties in the Surulere area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 01.18hrs, LASEMA activated its response team from Onipanu.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that upon arrival at 01.31hrs, a row of makeshift shanty structures erected beside the canal, was found to have been gutted by fire.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire, which started in one of the rooms, had quickly spread to other rooms in the row.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary reiterated that the inferno was brought under control by the combined efforts of emergency responders at the incident scene.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded at the incident scene. The fire has been totally extinguished. Dampening down, search and rescue has been concluded,” he said.

