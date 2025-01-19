Fire Razes Seven Shops In Ibadan

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Several gunmen have burst into a big concert hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and setting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. (Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP)
Property worth millions of naira was destroyed at the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, following a fire incident that razed seven shops.
Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occured at Alaro Alapata area in Sango Ibadan, on Saturday evening.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of the time of this report, but when contacted, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident.
Akinyinka in his reaction, said men of the fire agency immediately moved to the scene when they were contacted. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno.
“On arrival, we met seven shops well alight and we quickly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other shops and nearby buildings.
The fire was extinguished, no casualty was recorded, properties worth millions of naira were affected by fire and the fire service was able to save billions of naira properties. The root cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as the investigation still continues”, he said.