Fire Razes Seven Shops In Ibadan

Property worth millions of naira was destroyed at the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, following a fire incident that razed seven shops.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occured at Alaro Alapata area in Sango Ibadan, on Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of the time of this report, but when contacted, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident.

Akinyinka in his reaction, said men of the fire agency immediately moved to the scene when they were contacted. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno.

“On arrival, we met seven shops well alight and we quickly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other shops and nearby buildings.

The fire was extinguished, no casualty was recorded, properties worth millions of naira were affected by fire and the fire service was able to save billions of naira properties. The root cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as the investigation still continues”, he said.

