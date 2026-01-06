Fire Razes Scrap Recycling Site At Abule Egba, Lagos

A fire outbreak yesterday afternoon gutted an open space used for local metal scrap recycling along Pipeline Road, off Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos, destroying items worth millions of naira.

The incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. at No. 15 Pipeline Road and triggered a swift emergency response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Confirming the development, the Controller-General of the agency, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said firefighters from the Agege and Abesan Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene after a distress call was received.

According to her, preliminary findings showed that the fire started within an open area used for informal recycling activities before spreading to nearby structures. “The fire affected a residential bungalow and a mini church within the vicinity,” Adeseye said.

Although no lives were lost, several valuable items were destroyed in the inferno. An adult female reportedly suffered shock during the incident, but was promptly attended to by emergency responders and stabilised on the spot. Adeseye noted that as of the time of filing this report, the fire had been successfully brought under control, while investigations were ongoing to determine its exact cause.