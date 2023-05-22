Fire Razes School Hostel, Kills 20 Children

On Monday, Fire pulled down a dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana, a country located in the northeastern part of South America claiming the lives of 20 children.

New Telegraph gathered that the students were sleeping when the fire raged through the female dormitory of the school.

Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana while reacting to the incident described the tragedy which started before midnight as a “major disaster.”

According to him “This is a horrific incident and it is tragic, it is painful and I cannot imagine the pain of the parents and the children, and as a country, we will have to deal with this.

As of the time of filing this report, five planes were said to have taken off to support health officials, with plans to transport seven children to Georgetown for treatment.

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing from the building as the fire raged.

The Sun UK reports that the government, in a statement, said, “We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and communities.”

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined as of the time this report was filed.