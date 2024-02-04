Fire Razes Sawmill, Destroys Goods Worth Millions In Lagos

Fire razed a sawmill along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway near the Awori Bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos, destroying goods worth millions of Naira.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the inferno destroyed planks and other objects worth millions of Nairas in the market.

As of 4:30 p.m., Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service workers and other emergency responders were struggling to extinguish the roaring fire.

The immediate cause of the occurrence could not be determined at the time of filling out this report.

However, according to eyewitnesses, Sunday Telegraph learnt that; the fire broke out at around 3:47 p.m. at the sawmill, which occupied a large plot of ground in the region.

Mrs Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, stated that the situation had been brought under control and that the fire had been controlled before spreading beyond the sawmill.

“Fortunately, no casualty recorded in the incident,” Adeseye confirmed.