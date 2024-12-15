Fire Razes Popular Ibadan Market, Destroys Millions Of Naira Goods

Share

Early morning fire, on Sunday, razed many shops at the popular Dugbe Market, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that three shops were completely destroyed by the incident, as confirmed by the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka.

Akinyinka in the statement made available to newsmen noted that the agency was informed immediately the fire incident started and it mobilised its men to the scene immediately. He said “Three shops out of the thirteen shops were completely razed.

“On getting there, three shops out of thirteen shops had already been engulfed by fire and we swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other nearby properties.

“The fire was completely extinguished and people on ground were educated on proper ways of preventing fire incidents during the Hammattan and how to control it at the incipient stage.

“Three shops were destroyed, and thirteen shops and other properties were saved by the officers of Oyo State Fire Services Agency. The cause of the fire was traced to the burning of refuse unattended to by the occupants of the premises.

“Therefore, indiscriminate burning of refuse, bush and undergrowth should totally be avoided in our communities”, the Fire Agency Boss counselled.

