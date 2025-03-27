New Telegraph

March 27, 2025
March 27, 2025
Fire Razes New Female Hostel Of Sokoto Varsity

Tragedy struck on Tuesday night as fire gutted the female hostel of the Sokoto State University (SSU), sending shockwaves through the community.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 3:30 pm, engulfing the newly built hostel.

According to a source, the affected hostel is part of the new structures built to address the accommodation challenges faced by students.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as a student who spoke further revealed that “the reason for the fire is still unknown.

” The student explained that no students were in the hostel when the fire broke out, as they had been relocated due to a university directive.

“The students who were staying in this new hostel had already been relocated to the old hostel. Only the school authorities know the reason for this decision,” the student said.

The students’ union president confirmed that firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:00 pm to put out the fire.

