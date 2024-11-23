Fire Razes Multi-Million-Naira Property At LAUTECH Hospital

Share

An inferno at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the fire which broke out in the early hours affected the hospital’s Emergency and Accident Unit.

It was further learnt that the blaze originated around 5 a.m. in a pediatric consultant’s office, with an electrical spark being the suspected cause.

READ ALSO:

The fire led to the loss of equipment, books, engines, and electronic devices, as well as damage to the roofs and ceilings of the impacted unit.

According to sources, 16 patients were evacuated from the ward to ensure their safety.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Omotayo Ogunleye, confirmed the incident and noted that normal operations have resumed at the facility.

“Yes, it is true. It is a minor incident. But, normal activities have resumed in the hospital,” the Nation quoted Ogunleye saying.

Share

Please follow and like us: