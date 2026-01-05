Fire Razes Mobile Police Office, Armoury In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has con- firmed a fire outbreak at the building housing the Mobile Police 13 unit in Makurdi, which also contains the unit’s armoury. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, acknowledged the incident but said details were still being gathered.

“Yes, I am aware of the fire outbreak at the Mopol 13 facility in Makurdi, but I will get back to you,” she told journalists. It was learnt that the fire occurred in the early hours of yesterday, destroying several office rooms as well as the armoury section of the unit.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the fire started in one of the offices. He recalled, “I was on morn- ing duty and at about 10 a.m. or thereabout, I saw smoke emanating from the Squadron Commander’s office.

“I tried to inquire, then the next thing I saw was heavy flame from the Squadron Commander’s office. Everything got burnt. “I quickly called my boss, who later called for fire service men.

But before the fire officials could arrive, the whole place had been engulfed by fire.” The cause of the fire and the extent of the losses are yet to be confirmed.