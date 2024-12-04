Share

The residence of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been destroyed in a devastating fire incident, leaving the property burnt to ashes in Lagos.

The actress who shared videos of the tragic event on her Instagram page on Wednesday revealed how traumatized she is by the fire outbreak while expressing her gratitude to God that no lives were lost.

Mercy Aigbe, married to a movie producer, Kazim Adeoti expressed her profound sadness and emotional distress at the incident.

However, despite the extensive damage, Mercy Aigbe did not disclose the cause of the fire, leaving fans and followers speculating on what might have triggered the blaze.

This incident comes just days before the highly anticipated premiere of her latest movie, Thinline, which is scheduled for December 13, 2024.

The fire has cast a shadow on what was expected to be a celebratory period for the actress.

The Nollywood community and fans have rallied around Mercy Aigbe, offering prayers and words of encouragement as she navigates this challenging time.

