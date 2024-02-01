Fire Razes Lagos Pentecostal Church, Hours to 5-Day Crusade

Few hours to the start of a five -day crusade planned by the Household of David Church, Surulere Industrial Estate, off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, has been gutted by fire. Witnesses at the scene of the incident said the fire outbreak started from the rear end of the church around 11am yesterday destroying the chairs and other valuables in the church before the arrival of firefighters.

It was learnt that some members of the church choir who were practicing for the crusade didn’t notice the fire incident, but passersby called the attention of the church security to it. A member of the church, who simply gave her name as Oluwadamilola, said some of them were practicing when some passersby called their attention to the fire.

She said before they could make some calls the fire have ravaged the whole church, destroying the instruments, chairs and other things. The worship centre was totally destroyed by fire, however, it was gathered that the fire incident didn’t stop the church from going ahead with the crusade.

The South West Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye in a statement said the fire outbreak at the Household of David Church has been successfully put out by responders. He said the fire started at about 11am at the rear end of the church and was not noticed by the church workers, but passersby who drew the attention of the indoor workers to the incident. No one sustained injury or casualty recorded.