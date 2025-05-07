Fire Razes Ibadan Poly Quarters

Share

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the early hours of Wednesday when a fire outbreak ravaged part of the staff quarters at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident, which occurred around 2:26 a.m., affected three out of four rooms in the residential block, though no casualties were recorded.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, attributed the fire to an electrical spark that occurred when the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) restored power to the institution.

“The distress call was received at exactly 02:26hrs, and our firefighters, led by Assistant Chief Fire Superintendent Adesina Olusoji, responded swiftly,” Akinyinka said.

“Upon arrival, we found that the fire had engulfed a staff quarters building. The team acted promptly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.”

He added that the firefighting efforts were supported by the University of Ibadan Fire Department, leading to the successful extinguishing of the fire.

“Three rooms were severely affected, and properties estimated to be worth millions of naira were destroyed. Thankfully, no lives were lost,” Akinyinka stated.

“The cause of the fire was confirmed to be an electrical spark that occurred when power was restored by IBEDC.”

Authorities at the Polytechnic Ibadan have yet to issue an official statement, but staff members residing in the quarters have been urged to remain cautious, particularly regarding electrical safety measures.

