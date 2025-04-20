Fire Razes Gbagi Market In Ibadan

Share

A fire outbreak at the popular Gbagi Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday afternoon, damaged two shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

According to a statement by the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyemi Akinyinka, distress calls were received from officers at the Gbagi Police Station, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and several market leaders, at approximately 1:23 p.m.

He said emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene and were able to bring the situation under control.

“We received calls from our officers at the Gbagi Police Station, the DPO, and many market leaders around 1:23 p.m.

“Our men arrived there by 1:30 p.m. Two shops were affected, but the fire has been extinguished. The situation is under control,” Akinyinka stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.

