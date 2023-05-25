Fire Razes Ganduje’s Residence In Kano

The residence of the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, located at Miyangu Street in Nassarawa GRA, Kano, reportedly caught fire and several damages to properties were recorded.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire which broke out on Monday night as confirmed by the Kano State Fire Service.

Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relation Officer of the State Fire Service, told newsmen that the firefighters were able to control the fire upon their arrival to the scene of the incident.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on Thursday revealed that the fire began in an area of the property where Ganduje keeps his cows.

Several of the animals, unfortunately, perished in the blaze, and numerous valuable properties were also destroyed.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, some sources suggest it may have started during metal welding work at the house.

The work was part of an ongoing project to upgrade the governor’s residence.