Fire Razes Gamboru Market In Borno

Gamboru market situated around the Custom Area in Maiduguri, Borno State, has been completely destroyed by fire.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Alhaji Usman Tar, confirmed the development to New Telegraph, noting that the fire started at the Layin Yan Katako and outer areas of the market.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Tar said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m. and that firefighters successfully put it out.

“The Borno State Fire Service immediately dispatched a team of firefighters to the site and the fire was effectively extinguished.

“No human casualty reported. The security of the market was not at risk of trespass or vandalisation,” he said.

He stated that in order to identify the underlying reasons of the disaster and develop preventative measures, the fire service and the State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), are conducting an on-the-spot evaluation of the situation.

The commissioner declared that every effort will be made by the state administration to prevent fire disasters in the state.

He gave the public advice on how to uphold law and order and make sure the market’s safety was not compromised.

“On behalf of the Borno State Government, we commiserate with all who are affected by this incident.

“We also thank the first responders for their speed of action which prevented the fire from spreading across the market space,” he said.