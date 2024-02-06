Fire Razes Down Timber Market In Anambra

A timber market located in Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra State on Tuesday was razed by unknown fire.

In a statement signed by Mr Martin Agbili, Director of Anambra Fire Service disclosed that the inferno began about 11:30 am on Tuesday, February 6.

According to him, “When we received a distress call of a fire outbreak at timber market in Nnewi, we immediately deployed our fire trucks and gallant firefighters to the scene to fight, control and extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown but it emanated from the gully heep of saw dust which threw smoke that covered the entire market although no life was lost

“The timber market was completely saved due to the timely intervention of our firefighters. The heavy fire was battled till about 5:40 pm.”