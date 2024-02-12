Fire Razes Down Police Headquarters In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed that a fire outbreak razed down the Divisional Police Headquarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel who made the disclosure said that the fire incident began in the early hours of Monday.

The CP, however, said an investigation has been launched into the ongoing incident to unravel the cause of the fire.

‘’At about 05.45 am the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire and a major part of the building was burned down completely.

’This is in spite of prompt response by the State Fire Service,’’ he said.

He added, ‘’The area has been cordoned off to prevent intrusion by on-lookers and miscreants, the arms and ammunition in the office are very safe.

‘’The Divisional Police Officer is currently sorting out some of the affected documents.”