JUST-IN: Fire Razes Mandilas Building In Lagos Island

The famous 10-storey Mandilas building on Broad Street, Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State got engulfed with fire on Sunday afternoon, January 21.

The fire incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in a statement issued via its official X account.

The Fire service revealed that the ugly incident which originated on the first floor of the Mandilas building also escalated to the fourth floor at the time of the report.

The Emergency responders from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations were said to be currently at the scene to curb further escalation and put the situation under control.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be made public, firefighters are reported to be battling to put it off.