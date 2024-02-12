Fire Razes Down Makeshift Buildings In Lekki

A fire outbreak in the Lekki neighbourhood of Ikate-Elegushi, Lagos State on Sunday night reportedly destroyed several buildings in the area as people managed to avoid fatalities.

The fire incident that occurred at Star Road, by Horizon Heights, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki impacted the temporary buildings.

In a statement issued by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye who confirmed the incident on Monday, February 12 said the event included residential temporary buildings on an area of about one acre.

She claimed that the spread of the fire to affluent properties was stopped by the efforts of firemen who used defensive firefighting techniques.

“Notably, the fire was challenging to control due to the involvement of 65 camp gas canisters, which posed an explosion risk. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

“Investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it originated from one of the rooms within shanties behind an estate before extending to nearby structures. Collaborative efforts from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, estate fire department, and the Nigerian Police Force ensured a rapid and coordinated response, effectively preventing any loss of life or injuries,” she said.