Fire Razes Down Anambra Radio Station

A fire broke out at Kpakpando FM in Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The event, which occurred at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday destroyed the office building and left its studio equipment partially burned.

The State Fire Chief, Engr Martin Agbili, confirmed the occurrence and stated that no lives were lost and some equipment was salvaged due to his men’s prompt response.

“At about 2139hrrs (9.39 pm) of Thursday 07-03-2024, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a fire outbreak at KPAKPANDO FM, MBAUKWU.

“Immediately we deployed our fire truck and gallant firefighters to the scene of fire. We fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“The cause of the fire is unknown. The office building with its studio equipment was partly burnt while some equipment and other parts of the building were saved.