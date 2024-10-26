Fire razes building in Abeokuta, kills 80-year-old woman

Share

The Police Command in Ogun State has confirmed the death of an 80-year-old woman, Mariam Salako in a fire accident that occurred on Saturday at 28 Ifelodun, Agoka area in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Odutola noted that a distress call was received by the Area Commander that fire had gutted a house in the Agoka area.

According to her, the incident occurred at 1:00a.m, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

“Around 1:00a.m, a distress call was made regarding a building on fire located at No. 28 Ifelodun AgoKa area in Abeokuta.

”The Area Commander promptly led a team of police officers to the site while the fire service was called for assistance.

”The Ogun State Fire Service quickly responded and managed to bring the fire under control.

”Unfortunately, an elderly woman, Mariam Salako, aged 80, who lived in the building, was unable to escape and died in the fire incident.

However, a man known as Baba Ali, whose age is not yet identified, was asleep during the fire and was rescued through the window by community members,” she said.

Odutola explained that the remains of the elderly woman had been deposited at the morgue.

