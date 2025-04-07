Fire Razes Borno Express Mechanical Workshop

Share

A massive fire has razed the Mechanical Workshop of the State-owned transport service corporation, Borno Express, destroying several vehicles, spare parts, tyres, and office equipment.

The inferno, suspected to have been caused by a gas explosion, engulfed the facility in Maiduguri and consumed assets worth millions of naira.

The workshop, which houses fleets of government vehicles belonging to the Transport Corporation, serves as the main servicing hub for its operations.

The incident, which occurred around 12 noon on Monday, sparked panic in the area as residents and staff scampered for safety.

Men of the Fire Service were quickly mobilized to the scene and made concerted efforts to contain and extinguish the fire.

New Telegraph reports that no lives were lost in the incident.

However, one fire service personnel (name withheld) sustained a minor injury to his hand while battling the blaze.

The incident comes barely 24 hours after another mysterious fire outbreak ravaged the communities of Wanori and Nguluri in Konduga Local Government Area.

The affected communities are home to a large number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Borno State Commissioner for Transport and Energy, Aliyu Buba Bamanga, who was seen at the scene of the incident, declined to comment.

“The Governor is billed to come and see the damage, so I cannot make any statement to preempt what His Excellency, Babagana Zulum, would say,” he told reporters.

New Telegraph at the Government House, Maiduguri, gathered that as of the time of filing this report, the Governor had yet to visit the site.

Thick smoke continued to rise from the main building as fire service personnel remained on ground to ensure complete extinguishing of the fire.

