Fire Razes 14 Shops, 4-Bedroom Flat In Oyo

A fire outbreak yesterday destroyed 14 shops at Ogundipe Market in Ibadan, Oyo State. The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Fire Reform and Chairman of the State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said, “The fire personnel led by CFS Olayiwola T.K. promptly mobilised and responded to the distressed call, who on arrival, met 14 out of 42 shops alight.” Akinwande explained that the personnel swiftly swung into action to curtail the fire while also restricting it from spreading to other nearby shops.

“No casualty was recorded. The operation was carried out successfully, and properties worth billions of naira were saved by the officers of the fire service,” he said. The chairman added that the post-fire incident investigation was in progress to ascertain the cause of the incident.

He, therefore, urged traders across the state to be conscious of fire and emphasised the importance of having extinguishers in their respective shops to tackle such fire incident at the initial stage. In another incident, a four-bedroom flat was destroyed at No. 17, Ifesowapo Maternity, Zone 2, Ajoda in Egbeda Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

Akinwande said firemen were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 12:42 am. He stated, “Immediately the address was received, firemen led by ACFS Adisa Wasiu promptly mobilised and deployed to the scene of the incident.