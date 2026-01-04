Fire Raze MOPOL 13 PMF Office, Armoury In Benue

A fire outbreak on Sunday razed the Police Mobile Force (PMF) 13 office and armoury in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

A video sighted by Sunday Telegraph showed the MOPOL 13 facilities engulfed in flames, with offices and the armoury completely burnt to ashes.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of the day, shortly after a church service.

Eyewitnesses who thronged the scene watched helplessly as firefighters were reportedly not contacted in time to contain the inferno.

As of press time, the cause of the fire could not be immediately confirmed, including whether it resulted from an electrical fault.

In the video, a distressed voice narrated the extent of the damage:

“This is MOPOL 13 that burned this morning, early this morning. This is the armoury—everything burned. Oh boy! MOPOL 13 armoury got burned this morning.”

The narrator further claimed that the Squadron Commander’s office was also destroyed.

“Even the Squadron Commander’s office. Everything got burnt. Wonders shall never end,” the voice added.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation were unsuccessful, as the Benue State Police Command did not issue a statement on the incident.

Calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, were not responded to at the time of filing this report.