Fire Razes Down 19 Shops In Adamawa Market

No fewer than 19 shops containing 1,900 bags of various grains have been reportedly razed down by an inferno in Gombi, headquarters of Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The incident which occurred at a major grain market in the town began in the early hours of Saturday, January 20, and spread across causing devastation in the area.

According to reliable reports, the fire was started by an unknown smoker who tossed a burning cigarette stick into a pile of rubbish near the shops.

Nyalli stated that the affected shop owners’ operations had been rendered inoperable.

“We lost bags of maize, groundnuts, guinea corn, sesame seeds, beans, and tamarin fruits to the inferno,” Nyali added, urging the government at all levels to step in.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, has expressed sympathy for the traders whose goods were damaged.

During a visit to the location on Saturday afternoon, she described the incident as a massive loss for the store owners a and significant revenue loss for the entire state.