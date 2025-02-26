Fire Ravages Ladipo Market Warehouse, Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Lost

Share

In the early hours of yesterday, a devastating fire engulfed a section of the Ladipo Market, leading to the destruction of goods valued at several millions of naira.

The inferno, which started in a warehouse within the market, rapidly spread to adjacent shops, causing extensive damage. Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osany – intolu, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He noted that emergency responders were promptly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent further escalation.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple shops housing various goods were engulfed by fire,” he stated. “The immediate cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but investigations are ongoing.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire began around 1 a.m., catching many traders off guard. Despite the swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire had already consumed a significant portion of the warehouse and nearby shops before it was brought under control.

