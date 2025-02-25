Fire Ravages Ladipo Market, Goods Worth Millions Destroyed

Share

In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire engulfed a section of the renowned Ladipo Market, leading to the destruction of goods valued at millions of naira.

The inferno, which started in a warehouse within the market, rapidly spread to adjacent shops, causing extensive damage.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident in a statement.

He noted that emergency responders were promptly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent further escalation.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple shops housing various goods were engulfed by fire,” he stated.

“The immediate cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but investigations are ongoing.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire began around 1 a.m., catching many traders off guard.

Despite the swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the fire had already consumed a significant portion of the warehouse and nearby shops before it was brought under control.

This incident adds to a series of recent market fires in Lagos. In November 2024, a fire at the Ajah Market by Alesh bus stop in Lekki destroyed several shops and goods worth millions of naira.

Similarly, in July 2024, a warehouse at Abule Osun in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area was gutted by fire, leading to substantial property loss.

The frequent occurrence of market fires has raised concerns among stakeholders about the safety measures in place within these commercial hubs.

Authorities are being urged to implement stricter regulations and provide adequate firefighting equipment to prevent future incidents.

As investigations continue into the cause of the Ladipo Market fire, affected traders are left to assess their losses and seek ways to rebuild their livelihoods.

The Lagos State government has yet to announce any relief measures for the victims of this latest disaster.

Share

Please follow and like us: