Fire Outbreaks In Lagos Filling Station Injured Four

No fewer than four persons were injured on Wednesday after a fire razed Fat Noble filling station, an independent oil marketing company located on Old Road across Torikoh in Badagry, Lagos.
The explosion, according to the report, happened at 1:00 am when staff were distributing petrol at the back of the station inside jerry cans and sacks.
Before firefighters arrived, individuals who had been hurt were hurriedly taken to General Hospital in Badagry, a source who pleaded anonymity said.
“The fire destroyed some part of the station before the arrival of the men of the Lagos Fire Service.
“Those who suffered fatal injury were taken to the hospital, while those with minor injuries were treated within,” the source said.
However, Mr Isaac Dossa, the Station Head of the Badagry Fire Service in Lagos they aid received an emergency call regarding the event at 1:15 a.m. and responded right away.
“We got to the scene of the fire incident around 1:25.am and the fire was put off around 3:55 am the same day.
“They have taken most of the victims of the fire incident to the general hospital before our arrival,” Dossa said.
Visiting the emergency unit of the hospital, it was observed that four men with various injuries laying down in pain at the unit.