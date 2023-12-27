Fire Outbreaks In Lagos Filling Station Injured Four

“The fire destroyed some part of the station before the arrival of the men of the Lagos Fire Service.

“Those who suffered fatal injury were taken to the hospital, while those with minor injuries were treated within,” the source said.

However, Mr Isaac Dossa, the Station Head of the Badagry Fire Service in Lagos they aid received an emergency call regarding the event at 1:15 a.m. and responded right away.

“We got to the scene of the fire incident around 1:25.am and the fire was put off around 3:55 am the same day.

“They have taken most of the victims of the fire incident to the general hospital before our arrival,” Dossa said.

Visiting the emergency unit of the hospital, it was observed that four men with various injuries laying down in pain at the unit.