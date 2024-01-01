Fire Outbreaks In Enugu As Goods Worths Million Saved

A fire broke out at Orba International Market on New Year’s Eve in the Udenu Local Government Area of the Enugu State.

New Telegraph gathered that the State Fire Service intervened and saved commodities valued at millions of Naira.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Director of Enugu State Fire Service, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa said that; the timely intervention of officers and men of the Service prevented the fire from affecting the entire market.

Ohaa, who could not ascertain the cause of the fire, also said, “Immediately we got the information, our office in the Udenu area responded swiftly and extinguished the fire to avoid further destruction of goods in the big international market.

“I must appreciate residents that contacted us on time, and I commend our gallant operatives that responded swiftly,” he said.