Fire Outbreaks And Unanswered Questions

With the media literally screaming through the headlines of reports confirming that a major fire broke out at Central Plaza, near Mandilas Market on Lagos Island, on Tuesday evening, September 16, 2025.just hours after another inferno was reported at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos which have sparked public outrage.

In fact, serious concerns are being raised about the back-toback fire outbreaks in the area. According to eyewitness accounts, the inferno at the multi-storey Central Plaza began around 7:40 p.m. Some reports, however, suggest that the fire may have started at Emab Plaza, a four-storey commercial building located directly behind Mandilas on Taiwo Street, Lagos.

There were initial reports placing the outbreak around 7:23 p.m. Whatever really happened the pain inflicted on the victims, as reflected via videos circulating online shows the aftermath of the devastating incident.

Some individuals were seen attempting to jump from the Afriland Tower building, while others were rescued with the aid of ladders by residents and passers-by. While the causes of the fire outbreaks are being unravelled beneath the smoky rubble, the crux of the matter has to do with the fact that both could have been prevented.

And precious lives as well as valuable property running into millions of naira would have been saved. Though seven people were confirmed dead following the fire incident at the Afriland Tower in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State on Tuesday, an update indicated that six more people also lost their lives to the inferno. These reportedly included some staff members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

Some individuals sustained varying degrees of injury before the arrival of fire-fighters. This sad situation has led to questions on the root causes of the unfortunate incidents, if similar ones have taken place before and what should be done to prevent a recurrence of the clearly avoidable tragedy.

It is indeed alarming to note that within the first half of 2024, according to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, that the state witnessed no fewer than 1,085 incidences of fire outbreaks…

It is indeed alarming to note that within the first half of 2024, according to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, that the state witnessed no fewer than 1,085 incidences of fire outbreaks with Eti-Osa and Ikeja topping the list of affected local governments.

With regards to the possible causes some analysts have traced the fire outbreaks to unplanned structures, carefree attitudes of the occupants, the presence of fuel generators across the different floors of those Mandilas iron structures at a time most of those business men have no insurance cover. Another burning question is possible sabotage.

For instance, most fire outbreaks do take place during the dry season, so how come that these two came up during the rainy season? And both incidents took place close to each other and within hours apart? Answers to these questions should go a long way towards prevention of such horrible incidents in future.

Although fire-fighters from both the state and federal fire services acted to prevent the inferno from spreading further, three entire buildings were razed. Regulators and property developers have in recent years intensified calls for stricter enforcement of building safety codes, particularly for older high-rise structures in the metropolis.

While it is good to note that 11 persons were evacuated by ambulances, while five individuals were successfully resuscitated among them, according to the Deputy Controller of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ogabi Olajide, some solid measures should be placed on ground as proactive and life-saving policies. So, beyond the plan by the Fire Service to audit public and private buildings after the inferno there should be fire safety features in buildings.

These should include fire sprinklers, fire alarms and fire extinguishers. While these are important for fire prevention in buildings, there should also be fire prevention and safety drills courtesy of public enlightenment.

The critical issue of fire safety in buildings must be taken seriously by all and sundry. From private buildings through multi-site retail stores, restaurants, grocery stores, big box stores, or distribution centres, people should be made to understand the measures to take to guarantee safety of lives and property.

There should be sustained public enlightenment on building access and emergency evacuation routes, fire safety exit signs and fire alarms. Also significant is for everyone to practice good daily habits in the handling of cooking gas and electric generators. The media should therefore, partner with relevant authorities in the advocacy for the practice of safety measures to prevent the recurrence of avoidable life-wasting infernos.