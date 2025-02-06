Fire Outbreak: Zamfara NSCDC Condoles With Chairman, Emir Namoda

Share

The Zamfara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Mustapha Sani has commiserated with directly affected families, the Chairman and Emir of Kaura Namoda respectively over the recent mysterious fire accident.

It would be recalled that a fire outbreak engulfed 17 students while seventeen 17 others were rescued from the clutches of death but severely injured. The cause of the outbreak remains a mystery as the NSCDC found some traces suspected to be the source, investigations are ongoing.

During the condolence/sympathy visit, Commandant Mustapha who extended his Command’s condolences to the families, expressed sympathy, adding, “We grieve with you and we pray Allah the most high comfort you through this period.

“Our thoughts and sincere prayers are with you and the immediate families of the deceased, and for the injured, we pray Allah the most merciful perfect their immediate healing”.

The state commandant implored the citizens to ensure proper putting out of firewood or charcoals and electric cooking appliances after use in order to delimit future occurrences.

In solidarity, the command rendered financial assistance to cushion the treatment bills of those affected with the sum of one hundred thousand naira.

Afterwards, Commandant Mustapha emphasized the need to equip households, schools and workplaces with basic equipment and knowledge of containing fire incidents before professional bodies arrive to arrest and extinguish the fire from constituting havoc.

“NSCDC as mandated, is charged to safeguard lives and properties of the civil populace, the state command under my headship is poised to deliver and work to create awareness of averting widespread disaster to natives through the Crisis Management Department.

“This is to proactively prevent natural and man-made disasters in the future”, the Commandant has informed.

In his remarks, Kaura Namoda local government Chairman, Munnir Mu’azu Haidara, appreciated the state commandant for the heartfelt gesture and further acknowledged the services of Kaura divisional corps personnel from the beginning of the incident as they combat the outbreak and rescued the surviving seventeen students of the school, noting the act as heroism and selfless service to humanity.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, affirmed the Divisional Corps Office, is well established in Kaura LGA and citizens do not hesitate to seek interference or professional resolution from NSCDC.

“As evident, NSCDC Zamfara state command is for the people and they aligned professionalism and efficiency in the discharge of their duties, we thank the leadership from national headquarters to the state command for the perceived transparency, belief and enthusiasm between the inhabitants and security outfits, consistently.

Furthermore, the royal father extolled the state commandant for his unparalleled input to security in the state and appealed the need to solidify and increase the operational balance to completely ensure peace and farming is returned to the north senatorial district and the state at large.

“NSCDC personnel optimally took charge of the situation and never relented to this moment after the mass burial was conducted.” He added: “We are grateful and we pray Allah the most gracious continue to bless and uplift you and NSCDC” the Emir concluded.

The state commandant assured continuous support and maintained Divisional Corps Offices in the state, Kaura-Namoda and the other thirteen (13) LGA shall be repositioned to serve the locals better in all departments.

Most recently, the state command on Monday, 3rd February 2025 distributed and equipped Divisional Corps Offices with Fire-fighting gadgets, notably extinguishers and overall suits aimed to ensure quick response and control of fire outbreaks.

Commandant Mustapha assured the citizens that NSCDC under the initiative leadership of Commandant General, Dr. AA Audi, is resolved to aid the nation dynamically, Safe Schools surveillance & response squads are fully operational and measures are in place to thwart disaster menace.

“Soon these terrors shall be history and zamfara will be peaceful by the grace of almighty Allah”, the Commandant has assured.

Share

Please follow and like us: