Fire Outbreak: Nigerian Oil Firm Paid $55m Insurance Claims

An oil firm, Brittania-U, has been paid a total of N82 billion ($85) in claims on a fire incident that extensively damaged the company’s facilities last year.

Recall that a massive fire outbreak had razed the 4,000barrels of crude oil per day capacity Britannia-U1 FPSO operated by Nigerian independent producer, Britannia-U Nigeria Limited, offshore Forcados in Delta State.

During the inferno, a viral video by rescue workers showed trapped workers on the FPSO shouting for help while others jumped into the open water, swimming for their lives.

Britannia-U FPSO, which is stationed at Ajapa oilfield, within Chevron Nigeria Limited’s operated shallow water Petroleum Mining Lease, PML90. Ajapa is one of 24 marginal fields granted to 31 Nigerian companies in 2003.

It is a Nigerian indigenous petroleum company focused on integrated energy services, including exploration, production, drilling, and trading.

Disclosing the claims payment at the NAICOM annual seminar for insurance journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr Olusegun Omosehin, said these payments were a feat and a testament that insurance companies actually pay genuine claims contrary to the insinuations by some Nigerians.

He also disclosed that the commission had maintained a hardline stance on any operator who refused to pay genuine claims in the country.