New Telegraph

February 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Fire Outbreak Kill…

Fire Outbreak Kill 17 Students, Injures 16 Others In Zamfara

Fire Outbreak Kill 17 Children, Injures 16 Others In Zamfara

A fire outbreak at an Islamiya school in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State reportedly claimed the lives of at least 17 Almajiri students.

According to the report made available to New Telegraph, the fire started on Tuesday night and raged for about three hours, leaving 17 students dead and 16 others injured.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that there were about 100 of them in the house, after they evacuated the students, they thought none of them remained inside the house, it was when they returned after the fire, that they started seeing their legs, and hands, they got burnt beyond recognition.

However, the cause of the fire was reported to be some stored sticks locally called kara as the 17 dead students were buried on Wednesday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Dotun Reacts To AI Video Of AY Makun, May Edochie Kissing
Read Next

How UNICEF, GAVI Reshaped Primary Healthcare In Niger State
Share
Copy Link
×