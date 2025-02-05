Share

A fire outbreak at an Islamiya school in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State reportedly claimed the lives of at least 17 Almajiri students.

According to the report made available to New Telegraph, the fire started on Tuesday night and raged for about three hours, leaving 17 students dead and 16 others injured.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that there were about 100 of them in the house, after they evacuated the students, they thought none of them remained inside the house, it was when they returned after the fire, that they started seeing their legs, and hands, they got burnt beyond recognition.

However, the cause of the fire was reported to be some stored sticks locally called kara as the 17 dead students were buried on Wednesday.

Share

Please follow and like us: