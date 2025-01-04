New Telegraph

Fire Outbreak In Sokoto Market Destroys Grains, Properties Worth Millions

A devastating fire incident has ravaged the popular Kara grains market in Sokoto metropolis, destroying grains and properties worth millions of naira.

The inferno, which occurred at the market, destroyed over 50 grinding shops, and nearby houses were also affected.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it’s clear that the incident has caused significant financial losses to the affected individuals, with damages estimated to exceed N50 million.

The fire ravaged the market, destroying food items, including rice, millet, beans, and sacks of other goods stored for business purposes.

Among the victims was Glory Matthew Abba, a shop owner, who lost his grinding engine valued at N1.8 million. Another victim, Nasiru Aliyu Achida, lost his house and food crops, including rice, millet, and beans, amounting to a total loss of approximately N3 million.

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) swiftly responded to the situation, conducting a joint assessment of the disaster area.

Officials visited the affected parts of Kara Market to evaluate the damage and reassured the victims of their commitment to providing support in the aftermath of the disaster.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, and authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire hazards around them.

The community is grappling with the heavy losses, and support efforts are underway to assist those affected.

