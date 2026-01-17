Fire Outbreak In Oyingbo Kills 103-Year-Old Woman

A devastating fire outbreak in the Oyingbo area of Lagos has claimed the life of a 103-year-old woman and destroyed several residential apartments and shops.

The incident occurred at a residential building located on Bola Street, Oyingbo.

According to a preliminary report released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire reportedly started in one of the rooms within the building before rapidly spreading to at least eight other rooms.

The inferno also extended to six nearby shops, consuming goods and properties estimated to be worth millions of naira.

Despite efforts to rescue occupants, the elderly woman was unable to escape and was later confirmed dead.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, emergency response teams were promptly mobilised to the scene.

Responders included officials of LASEMA’s Onipanu Response Unit, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Nigeria Police, and other relevant stakeholders.

The combined efforts of the emergency agencies helped to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further to adjoining buildings.

Authorities have assured residents that investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the outbreak, while affected families have been urged to remain calm as assessments continue.