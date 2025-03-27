New Telegraph

March 27, 2025
March 27, 2025
Fire Outbreak Damages Staff Quarters At NSCDC College In Katsina

The Katsina State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Aminu Datti Ahmad, has visited the staff quarters of the NSCDC College for Peace and Disaster Management (CPCDM), in Babbar Ruga, to assess the extent of damage caused by a recent fire outbreak.

Accompanied by a special response team comprising Crisis Management, Disaster Management, Medical, and Operations personnel, Ahmad coordinated efforts with the Federal and State Fire Services to contain the fire.

Describing the incident as mysterious, he assured that the NSCDC would collaborate with the College Commandant, ACG Babangida Abdullahi Dutsanma, to determine the best course of action.

The fire, which started on Monday, March 24, 2025, engulfed three rooms and continued into Tuesday, March 25, before being brought under control. College Commandant, ACG Dutsanma, commended the swift response of the State Fire Service and neighboring communities.

