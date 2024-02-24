Fire Outbreak Causes Minimal Disruption At Tincan Port

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group has recorded minimal disruptions in operations following an outbreak of fire incident on Saturday at its facility in Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

It was learnt that inferno gutted part the terminal’s IT office. However, the company noted that the unfortunate incident did not resulted in any data loss due to the excellent back-up plan t put in place to safeguard data.

The company’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Muyiwa Akande commended the Area Controller of Tin Can Island Customs Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi for swift response from Customs to salvage the situation.

He said: “Minimal disruption to our services is expected, we are currently working with all relevant agencies, especially the Nigerian Customs Service, Tin Can Island Command, to restore normal port operations latest by Monday, February 26, 2024.

“We are using this opportunity to assure all our stakeholders, including clearing agents, consignees and other port users that we have activated our approved business continuity plan to keep our operations running while we work assiduously to meet the scheduled date of resuming normal port operations.”

The company also thanked all stakeholders, who have expressed their concerns and solidarity over the incident.