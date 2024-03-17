Fire Outbreak Averted In Ilorin As Tanker Of 50,000 Litres Of Petrol Falls On Highway

A fire outbreak was prevented in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Saturday when a tanker carrying petrol fell on the highway and spilled its contents.

According to the report, the incident was averted around 1:10 pm, adding that a fuel truck transporting 50,000 liters of gasoline was engaged in the incident.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle in a statement issued in Ilorin on Saturday said, “The fire service control room received a distress call regarding a fallen petrol tanker with registration number UDD 155 SA near Eucharistic Secondary School, opposite Coca-Cola junction, Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, which posed a significant threat to road users and pedestrians.

“The courageous fire officers responded promptly to mitigate the potential danger. Upon arrival, they immediately commenced efforts to drench the tanker and its surroundings extensively, thereby reducing the risk of a fire outbreak. Additionally, the road was temporarily closed to ensure public safety.”

The Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police, and Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority, among other agencies, worked together to enable the implementation of safety measures, Adekunle

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the driver noticed a parked truck suddenly, prompting him to apply the brakes abruptly while in motion.

“This sudden friction caused the detachment of the tanker’s contents, resulting in its spillage on the road,” Adekunle explained.