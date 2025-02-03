Fire Outbreak: Adeboye Issues Fresh Warning To Nigerians

Share

Amid rising fire incidents across Nigeria, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned Nigerians to be vigilant to avert the worst fire outbreaks in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that many states in the country have been experiencing increased incidents of fire disasters including tanker explosions and Market fires in recent times, resulting in unprecedented tragic loss of lives and property damage.

These incidents have raised significant concerns among both citizens and authorities.

Reports indicate that in 2020 alone, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recorded 1,531 fuel tanker accidents, resulting in over 535 deaths.

More recently, from September 2024 to date, at least 265 people have lost their lives in various tanker-related explosions across the country.

Adeboye gave this warning while preaching at the church’s February thanksgiving service at the Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The cleric called for vigilance and prayer in the face of potential disasters, including storms and floods.

“I must share something very urgent. “At the beginning of this year, one of the prophecies was to pray against fire outbreaks, storms, and floods.

“We’ve only spent one month, and we’ve already seen the rate of fire incidents across the world. Nigeria is part of the world, and we must be prayerful,” Adeboye said.

Adeboye specifically warned farmers preparing their lands for cultivation to avoid bush burning.

“Don’t joke with any form of naked fire around you,” he stressed.

“And farmers, please don’t burn bushes while preparing your farms.

“Don’t say I didn’t tell you. May the Almighty God answer our prayers and grant our requests,” he said.

