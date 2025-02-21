Fire: NNPC Ltd Committed To Environmental Protection

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reassured of its commitment to environmental protection and operational integrity.

It stated this in a statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye on Friday.

Soneye said: “At approximately 14:10 hours on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, a fire broke out on the dry crude storage barge BESTAF5 at Cawthorne Channel 1, Rivers State, spreading to other barges.

“Thanks to the swift response of our emergency teams and industry partners, the fire was successfully contained. The incident did not impact on flow station operations.

“Most importantly, there were no casualties, and all personnel are safe.

“NNPC Ltd. prioritizes safety and remains fully committed to environmental protection and operational integrity.”

