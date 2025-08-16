Fire: Makinde, Sanusi, Commiserate With Ayefele

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has sympathised with the Chairman of Fresh FM, Olayinka Joel Ayefele and the management, following Friday’s night fire incident, which affected some segments of Fresh FM Headquarters in Ibadan.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate, noting, however, that he was thankful to God that no life was lost to the inferno.

He urged Ayefele, whom he described as his brother and friend, to take heart and remain strong as he has always been, as, according to him, “this too shall pass and Fresh FM will bounce back better and stronger”, he said.

Similarly, Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi, Chairman of the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, has extended his heartfelt sympathy to Yinka Ayefele and the management of Fresh FM Ibadan.

He also sympathised with the staff and fans of the two stations affected by the inferno.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to my brother, Dr Joel Yinka Ayefele, Management and Staff of his Radio stations. Though the damage was significant but we thank Almighty God that no life was lost in the inferno”, he said.