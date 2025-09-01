Fire: LASTMA Mobilises Inter-Agency Responders To Avert Calamity

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday mobilised inter-agency responders to subdue an inferno from a petroleum-laden tanker that overturned at Iyana-Isolo inward Oshodi, Lagos.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. The statement was signed by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

The responders, according to Bakare-Oki, include, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Aswani, Ilasa, and Mushin Divisions, alongside vigilant personnel of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

He added that they collectively subdued the inferno and precluded its escalation into a greater tragedy. Bakare-Oki disclosed that additional operatives from adjoining zones had been urgently mobilised to fortify the ongoing containment measures.