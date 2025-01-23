Fire Kills Two Young Siblings In Ondo Community

Share

A Fire incident has reportedly burnt two young siblings Jelad Oluwaranakinse, and his brother Jenson to death in their apartment in the Oluwatuyi area of Akure, Ondo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the children who are aged five and three respectively were allegedly locked inside their home by their mother, Mrs Deborah Oluwaranakinse and stepped out to buy food.

However, when the tragic fire started, the neighbours around the house made efforts to put it out and rescue the kids, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Confirming the tragic incident on Thursday, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“The two male children left in the room were choked and burnt. One is Jelad Oluwaranakinse, aged five, and the second is Jenson Oluwaranakinse, aged three.

“Their mother, Mrs Deborah Oluwaranakinse, locked the two children inside their room and went out to search for food. An investigation has commenced,” the PPRO stated.

