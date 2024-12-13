Fire Kills Six In Indian Hospital

Share

A fire outbreak at a private hospital in southern India has reportedly killed at least six people, with more than two dozen others injured in the blaze.

According to the report, the fire broke out on Thursday night, December 12 in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, and its cause is still being investigated.

The India Police superintendent A. Pradeep on Friday told newsmen that around 30 people had been injured but all were stable.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that six victims were found unconscious inside a lift at the hospital in the city of Dindigul.

The news agency also explained that the fire started at the reception area on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the other floors.

