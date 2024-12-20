Fire Kills Man, Wife, Grandson In Ibadan

Share

A fire incident has claimed the lives of a man, his wife, and their grandson in the Ori-Eru, Idikan area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tragedy which occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 20, affected a storey building as confirmed by the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka.

According to Akinyinka, the agency received a distress call about the fire at 3:46 am on Friday from one Hassan and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

Akinyinka also confirmed that three people a husband, his wife, and their grandson lost their lives in the fire, while five others were rescued alive from the building.

READ ALSO

“On arrival, we found the upper floor of a six-room residential storey building engulfed in flames. We swiftly swung into action, and the fire was completely extinguished.

“From our investigation, we discovered that in their attempt to keep their house warm due to the cold weather, they resorted to using a naked flame, which led to the fire disaster after they had fallen asleep.” the statement added

He added that the ground floor and nearby properties were saved from the inferno

The general manager also noted that a team of policemen, led by CSP Olaniyan Jibola from Mapo Division, and operatives of Amotekun, led by Gbenga Akinyemi from the North West Division, were on the scene to maintain law and order.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"