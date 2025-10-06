Fire Incident: Gov Inuwa Yahaya Visits GSU, Donates N20m To Support Affected Students, Others

…Announces Plan to Construct New Female Hostel

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has visited Gombe State University to inspect the female annex hostel affected by last Thursday’s fire incident and to commiserate with the students and the university community over the unfortunate occurrence.

Addressing staff and students after inspecting the scene, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said he was greatly disturbed when he received news of the inferno and immediately contacted relevant authorities to contain the situation and safeguard students.

“I was deeply disturbed when I received the news of the fire outbreak. That very night, I spoke with the relevant authorities to ensure that the situation was quickly contained and that no student was harmed.

“As you can see, today, I came here with a high powered delegation, including the Deputy Governor, the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly, as well as other senior government officials, all to commiserate with you over this unfortunate incident”, the governor said.

He added that while the safety and wellbeing of students remain a top priority for his government, students must adhere to safety rules, saying “I want to emphasize the importance of observing all school safety regulations. Students must desist from cooking inside their rooms and should only use the designated kitchen areas.”

The Governor announced that his administration would embark on the construction of a befitting new female hostel to address accommodation challenges and prevent future incidents, directing the Commissioner for Higher Education and that of Works and Housing to collaborate and expedite process for the commencement of the project immediately.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also directed the university management to enhance fire-fighting facilities on campus and disclosed that the Fire Service had been instructed to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the incident to prevent a recurrence.

To complement the relief materials earlier provided by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the affected students, the Governor announced a 20 million cash support, directing that part of the money be used to compensate students who lost their belongings, while the remaining part be handed over to the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) for fair distribution among other students, especially those traumatised by the incident.

The Governor further assured the students that his administration would continue to prioritize the education sector and ensure that learning environments across the state remain safe, conducive and well-equipped.

Speaking on behalf of the entire university community, the university Registrar, Dr. Abubakar Aliyu Bafeto, thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his compassion, support and the pledges he made during the visit, assuring him that all measures will be taken to ensure no further occurrences, while confirming that no life was lost or injured during the incident.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo and other lawmakers, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Chief of Staff, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners, Heads of Agencies and Parastatals, and Heads of various security agencies in the state amongst others.